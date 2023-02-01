This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Obi Leads Atiku, Tinubu, Kwakwanso In Nigerians Decide Poll

For the umpteenth time, Labour Party (LP) standard-bearer Peter Obi is the most favoured candidate to win next month’s presidential election, according to a new poll concluded on Monday by Nigerians Decide, an independent research think-tank located in the United States of America.

Peter Obi, princely, received 1,856,537 votes, leading his nearest competitors Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). According to the most recent Nigerians Decide survey, Atiku received 1,539,568 votes, Tinubu received 1,486,401 votes, and Kwankwaso received 12,907 votes.

The online opinion poll, according to the US-based organisation, began on December 6, 2022 and ended today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The poll was launched in order to determine and forecast the possible direction and outcome of Nigeria’s general elections in 2023. “We are delighted to announce www.nigeriansdecide.com, a non-profit and independent research think-tank situated in the United States of America.

“We perform opinion polls on public policy issues such as public engagement and democratic involvement,” the agency’s project director, Rosalynn Carte, stated in a statement received by reporters. According to reporters, the poll had no connection, association, or link to any person or organisation engaged in Nigerian politics, and was conducted only for data collection.

