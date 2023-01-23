This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Nigerians Need A Sinner That Has Ability To Create Wealth – Tunji Abayomi

Amid ongoing public uproar that has greeted various allegations of corruption leveled against some presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections, renowned human rights activist, Tunji Abayomi has come out to share his thoughts on the kind of leader Nigerians need to turn their dwindling fortunes around.

Speaking during an interview on CHANNELS TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Monday morning, Abayomi, who is the Pro-Chancellor of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State, argued that contrary to general belief, Nigerians do not need a leader with the character of a saint, but rather, require a sinner with the uncanny ability for wealth creation to govern their affairs as a nation.

Going further, he urged the masses not to focus on the personal character of a candidate but to look at his capacity to turn things around.

“Yes, leadership is more significant than poverty because it is leadership that can transform our poverty into wealth. Leadership can change the stature and the tragedy we face as a nation. But what I am saying in essence is that our preoccupation right now should not be about whether one candidate has one wife instead of five, or whether the man smokes marijuana instead of going to church. We must be practical and sensible in facing the challenges of this time.

The challeng of this time is not holiness, I am sorry to say. What we need as Nigerians, in my opinion, is a sinner who can develop us. A sinner who can create wealth. At any rate, if we are to look at all of us, the Bible says if you count sin, who will stand?”

You can watch Tunji Abayomi’s interview on Channels Tv here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #Nigerians #Sinner #Ability #Create #Wealth #Tunji #Abayomi2023 Presidency: Nigerians Need A Sinner That Has Ability To Create Wealth – Tunji Abayomi Publish on 2023-01-23 13:25:18