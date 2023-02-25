2023 Presidency: Nigerian Youths Want To Take Their Destiny In Their Own Hands- Ex-Malawi President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the entire nation steps out to choose President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor on the ballots in Saturday’s general election, former Malawian Commander-in-Chief, Joyce Banda has come out to hail Nigerian youths for their massive involvement in determining who will lead the country beyond May 29, 2023.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘ Night’ a few hours ago, Banda, who led a team of election observers into the country, revealed that she is thoroughly impressed by how young persons in Nigeria have stood up to take their collective destinies in their own hands by not only casting their votes in the ballots but by also making sure the votes count.

“We were really impressed by the enthusiasm of the young people in Nigeria. We have been to many situation rooms and listened to the youths. I must say that they are eager to take their destinies into their own hands. What impressed me the most is that they are seriously engaged and are prepared to make sure that every vote counts.”

You can watch Joyce Banda’s interview on ARISE TV below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)