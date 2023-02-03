2023 Presidency: Ngige Used ASUU Strike To Pitch Nigerian Voters Against APC – Cletus Obun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the recent allegations that some persons within the Buhari administration are working against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from emerging victorious in the upcoming elections, a chieftain of the party, Cletus Obun has called out the Minister of Education, Dr. Chris Ngige on his perceived attempt to scuttle the chances of the party.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Democracy Today’ on Thursday, Ebun, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, accused the former Anambra governor of deliberately provoking the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) into prolonging its strike action to pitch Nigerians against the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

“I am going to give you a typical example and today I am going to be blunt on this because we can’t continue to pay the price and play the ostrich. Let me ask, how come there was a problem in the education sector and it was the Labour Minister that was holding the discussions? Was that part of his duty when we all know that there is a Minister of Education in this country? Why did somebody else jump into the fray and make himself headmaster of that discussion and then exacerbated it? For every comment that came out of him (Ngige), ASUU kept extending the strike.

Of cause, don’t forget those who are going to be voting in the elections. The young people. forty-five percent of the people who are going to vote are youths who are in the student category, you kept them at home. Their lecturers are going to vote, their parents are going to vote. These are the people he put on edge against the party. And today, he is not on the campaign train nor has he come out to openly support the presidential candidate of the party. And yet, he is still sitting in the same government. Ngige was even interviewed on this same TV station and he was asked who is his presidential candidate and he said he doesn’t have any. So, are we going to play the Ostrich on that? We cannot continue to allow people to benefit from our sweat. We not only voted in 2015, but we also canvassed for votes and are still canvassing today.”

You can watch Cletus Obun’s interview on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

