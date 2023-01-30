2023 Presidency: My Opponents Have No Mandate, What They Have Is Melted Ice Cream – Tinubu (Video)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency intensifies across Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections, a video showing the moment All Progressives Congress(APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took a swipe at his opponents competing for the most coveted job in the land.

While addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Monday, January 30, 2023, the former Lagos governor aimed a jab at his closest rivals in the race for the presidency by saying that they have no mandate whatsoever, describing their candidacy as ice cream that has long melted.

Going further, Tinubu singled out Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for more jabs, referring to him as a “Senate President” who sold the nation’s asset.

“They have no mandate. What they have is ice cream that melted quickly. Do you get me? They are ‘yeye’ people. Atiku, when we made him Senate President, he sold this and sold that. He sold our commonwealth. He sold everything that we had, and we became skeletons, yet Atiku did not care.”

