2023 Presidency: Labour Party Reveals Who Peter Obi’s Working For, Says More Endorsements Coming

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party (LP) has stated that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is working for the Nigerian people and has committed to transform Nigeria’s narrative.

Saturday, Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed this information to The PUNCH. Tanko was responding to Senator Orji Kalu’s assertion that the LP presidential candidate was working for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The LP spokesman boasted that Peter Obi will receive additional endorsements from Nigerian elder statesmen, emphasizing that Obi’s presidential campaign was not an individual effort but rather a national one. Tanko stated, “As we speak, this mission is not about a single person; it is a communal effort to lift Nigeria out of her current quagmire.” Therefore, each state is expected to contribute to this endeavor.”

He emphasized, “Peter Obi is fighting for the Nigerian people, and he has committed to alter Nigeria’s narrative from one of consumption to one of creation. I believe that all those who are attempting to link themselves with Mr. Peter Obi-success Datti’s are merely seeking public attention. As we speak, the Nigerian people are on the verge of victory.”

He stressed, “This is precisely what former President Olusegun Obasanjo said: if you’re looking for someone with a track record, vision, character, and physical attributes together with mental aptitude, Peter Obi exemplifies these qualities. Peter Obi is doing great effort to bring Nigeria out of its predicament.”

Sheriff_Words (

)