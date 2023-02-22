2023 Presidency: Labour Party does not have any governor or senator in the north – Ladan Salihu

One of the members of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Ladan Salihu, said that the Labour Party do not have representation on the ground, and that Labour Party do not have any governor or senator in the north.

Ladan Salihu made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the 2023 Verdict program when Seun Okinbaloye when he was defending his point that Labour Party or NNPP are not PDP worries in the north in the coming 2023 presidential election.

Ladan Salihu on the program first said that their only rival in the PDP even though the margin is wide is APC and that Labour Party and the NNPP are not PDP worries in the north.

According to the PDP chieftain, Ladan Salihu, he said his statement is premise on the fact that the Labour Party do not have representation on the ground and they do not have physical structure in the north.

“They don’t have representation on the ground in the north, no governors, no senators, they won’t make the numbers. “

Salihu then said that his heart goes to Labour Party because how will they go to election and out of 176 thousand polling stations, their presence is felt in only 42000. “There is no way Labour can pose threat to PDP in the north.”

Watch the video here

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #Labour #Party #governor #senator #north #Ladan #Salihu2023 Presidency: Labour Party does not have any governor or senator in the north – Ladan Salihu Publish on 2023-02-22 22:29:08