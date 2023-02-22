NEWS

2023 Presidency: Labour Party does not have any governor or senator in the north – Ladan Salihu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 32 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Labour Party does not have any governor or senator in the north – Ladan Salihu

One of the members of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Ladan Salihu, said that the Labour Party do not have representation on the ground, and that Labour Party do not have any governor or senator in the north.

Ladan Salihu made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the 2023 Verdict program when Seun Okinbaloye when he was defending his point that Labour Party or NNPP are not PDP worries in the north in the coming 2023 presidential election.

Ladan Salihu on the program first said that their only rival in the PDP even though the margin is wide is APC and that Labour Party and the NNPP are not PDP worries in the north.

According to the PDP chieftain, Ladan Salihu, he said his statement is premise on the fact that the Labour Party do not have representation on the ground and they do not have physical structure in the north.

“They don’t have representation on the ground in the north, no governors, no senators, they won’t make the numbers. “

Salihu then said that his heart goes to Labour Party because how will they go to election and out of 176 thousand polling stations, their presence is felt in only 42000. “There is no way Labour can pose threat to PDP in the north.”

Watch the video here

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds
News )

#Presidency #Labour #Party #governor #senator #north #Ladan #Salihu2023 Presidency: Labour Party does not have any governor or senator in the north – Ladan Salihu Publish on 2023-02-22 22:29:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 32 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headline:I’m Not Supporting Tinubu Ikpeazu-Kalu, Elect Accountable Leaders; Jonathan-Nigeria

5 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Enugu AAC dumps Sowore, supports Peter Obi

11 mins ago

Peter Obi And I Will Win In Lagos, Despite Bola Tinubu Influence In The State — Baba Ahmed

14 mins ago

Joe Biden says Putin made a ‘big mistake’ by pulling out of nuclear accord with US

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button