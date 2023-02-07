This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: I’ve been in politics for over 40 years; Atiku will win the election- Dele Momodu

The Director, strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, said that going to the 2023 presidential election, he has been in politics for over 40 years and he is saying that Atiku Abubakar will win the coming election.

Dele Momodu made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the Sunrise Daily program.

According to Dele Momodu, “Atiku Abubakar is going to win the election. I’m not saying so because I’m being overly optimistic, I’m saying it based on personal experience. I’ve been in politics for over 40 years, I’ve watched Nigeria go up, down, and stabilise and disappear again, but there is a pattern to it.

Dele Momodu explained that when a government has not performed to expectation, that government is usually punished during election ” it happened to PDP in the past when in 2015, people felt they cannot get worse than that and we experimented Buhari government. He said generally now, Nigerians are tired and APC has fallen apart.

Dele Momodu said that it is going to be very difficult for any of the presidential contenders now to match up with Atiku in the coming presidential election. According to him, most of the candidates are just contesting, however, he said presidency is a marathon, a long-distance race.” And that it takes time to build up, but Atiku on the other hand according to him over the years have built bridges.

“Atiku Abubakar started the race in 1993, the first time I set my eyes on him was at the SDP conference in Los when they begged him to stepped down to Moshood Abiola.” He said so Atiku have built his bridges over the years.

