2023 Presidency: It’s An Insult, APC Northern Leaders Can’t Betray Me – Tinubu Replies Atiku

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, APC, has refuted suggestions that the party’s Northern leaders will abandon him during next month’s elections. Tinubu stated that it was an insult for Atiku Abubakar’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, camp to believe that APC Northern leaders would desert him.

Tinubu, speaking through Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC PCC, stated that the upcoming 2023 elections will demonstrate the North’s commitment to Nigeria’s unity and cohesion. “It is an insult for Atiku’s men to claim that the APC Northern leaders will betray @officialABAT.

Since betrayal is in their blood, they believe that their Principal’s behavior is the norm. The 25th of February will show them what honor and integrity mean,” tweeted Keyamo.

