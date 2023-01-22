2023 Presidency: It Is The Turn Of Southern Nigeria To Produce A President—Ben Ayade

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to obtained news reports, it was stated that the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has assured Nigerians that the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, has the capacity to move Nigeria forward if elected as the next Nigerian president.

Ben Ayade

It was also reported, according to Nation reports, that the governor, who is the APC senatorial candidate for Cross River North, disclosed this at Ogoja, the political capital of Cross River North senatorial district, at the weekend during an electioneering campaign that marked the formal flag-off of APC campaigns in the state.

According to one of his statements, Ben Ayade also said that “Tinubu is a man seasoned with experience, and he is fit to rule Nigeria as president.”

“I, therefore, ask every person here to vote for Tinubu, and I also ask everyone here to please tell every Nigerian to vote for Tinubu.” “This is because it is the turn of southern Nigeria to produce a president.” He said

Screenshot From The Nation

