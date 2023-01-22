2023 Presidency: It is ridiculous for anyone to think I left APC to work for Peter Obi-Salihu Lukman

According to a report by the Punch, Salihu Lukman, the northwest zonal chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said that it is ridiculous for anyone to think he left his APC party to work for the presidential candidacy of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi.

The northeast APC chairman, Salihu Lukman made the statement to debunk the flying rumour that he has relinquished his position in APC to be supporting Peter Gregory Obi.

According to him, he tagged the rumour as “Fallacious Politics of 2023.”

The rumour began spreading within the 24hours Naja’atu Mohammed, a director of Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council call it a quit to the team and APC ruling party. A decision that arose stirred in the camp.

But Salihu Lukman who is a member of the APC National Working Committee disclosed that he is not leaving the APC party to support the opposition party as it was being speculated.

Listen to him,

“A close friend and comrade recently asked me if I am Obidient, suggesting that I am supporting Mr. Peter Obi. To say the least, I was very dismayed that anyone could imagine I would support any candidate other than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu…”

Source: The Punch

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

