2023 Presidency; INEC Change Tinubu, And Obi’s Scores During Election

According to Vanguard, a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) investigation into Nigeria’s February 25 presidential election has found evidence that many results have been rigged.

Based on the evidence the statement released some of the result uploaded by INEC was manipulated and was not the original result from the poll.

However, Vanguard reported that on March 1, 2023, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof.Mahmood Yakubu, declared President Bola Tinubu the election winner while other results from other states are yet to arrived.

According to the INEC statement, Tinubu of the APC received 8,794,726 votes, beating his competitors Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with 6,984,520 votes, Peter Obi of the Labor Party with 6,101,533 votes and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes.

However, the opposition parties, notably the PDP and the LP, have rejected the result and are challenging it before the electoral court.

