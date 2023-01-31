This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: ‘ I’m running because of my children’ – Atiku Abubakar

The presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, disclosed that one of the reasons he is running is because of his children.

Atiku Abubakar disclosed this during an exclusive interview he had earlier today with the BBC.

Atiku Abubakar was asked about the reason behind his consistency majorly his insistence on becoming the president of Nigeria by running and re-running a couple of times.

Atiku Abubakar responded,

“First of all, let me start from private perspective, I have many children, and brought them up well…I normally tell them, have lived my life but if I should bring them back home(Nigeria) what kind of a country I’m going to leave for them.?

“I think this thinking that I have, is the thinking behind every parent in this country, what kind of a country I’m I going to leave for my kids, better or not. I think this is one of the reasons behind my perseverance to run for the president not only for my kids, but for the future generation of this country.”

He was asked what will he do if he then lose the election.

Atiku responded, “That’s my fate, I take it in a very good faith; I’m not the first loser and neither am I going to be the last. “

Check the video here

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #running #children #Atiku #Abubakar2023 Presidency: ‘ I’m running because of my children’ – Atiku Abubakar Publish on 2023-01-31 21:21:56