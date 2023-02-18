2023 Presidency: If You Want My Political Survival, Vote My Preferred Candidate – Wike Tells Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than a week to the commencement of the most talked-about presidential elections in Nigeria’s checkered democratic history, Rivers State Governor, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongman, Nyesom Wike has come out to tell residents of his state why they must heed to his instructions as to which presidential candidate they will vote for in the upcoming polls.

Speaking at a PDP campaign rally at the Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, Wike insisted that Rivers will vote for candidates that will ensure unity, fairness, and justice prevail in the country, and not those who want to rule simply because they are greedy for power. Going further, the PDP governor urged his people to ensure his political survival after leaving office by making sure that they vote for his preferred presidential candidate in the upcoming elections.

“Now, hear this about what is going on in Nigeria. We are going to vote for the unity of this country. We are going to vote for equity, fairness, and justice. And that is why I salute the APC governors who came out to say that for this country to be united, for us to move together and forward as one united country, there is a need for power to shift. They said they are not greedy. They know that Nigeria is a country that requires unity. As for those who are greedy for power, you may get the power and yet not have peace. Is it not better to have peace so that when you become president you can govern the people well? Anybody that has no interest as far as this state is concerned, we are not going to vote there.

So, you (Rivers people) don’t need anybody to tell you how you are going to vote. You will go back to your various communities. We have instructed the leaders in all the wards and local governments. These leaders will tell you what we have decided. If you want me to survive politically, follow the way I am going. Do you understand? We will not support those who say they will kill me when they come to power. We won’t support those who say they will jail me when they come to power. Will you allow them to kill me?

You can watch Wike’s speech below:

SOURCE: YouTube (Symfoni).

FranklySpeaking123 (

)