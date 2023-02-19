This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: If you are so sure of winning, then stop whining – Dele Momodu tells Tinubu

One of the spokespersons, Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, said that going to the 2023 presidential election, if the All Progressive Congress, presidential candidate, senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is so sure of winning then he should stop whining.

Dele Momodu made the statement in an interview with TrustTV when he was saying that APC is not ready for election and that they are planning to exonerate themselves from Buhari’s govt.

According to the PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, the theory now is that it is the APC that is wishing that the election will not take place because it is obvious that they are not ready.

“Tinubu has been lamenting endlessly about the election that they are targeting him and that even if there is no fuel he will win, even if there is no this, he will win. So, if you are so sure of winning then, stop whining. you say you will win, fine.

Dele Momodu then said that the governors are taking the taciturnity of the president because he is a man of few words so they are taking it for granted. He claimed that what they are doing is to studiously exonerate themselves from the government of Buhari and he liked what Lai Muhammad said, that Tinubu can not detach himself from the government of Buhari.

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #winning #stop #whining #Dele #Momodu #tells #Tinubu2023 Presidency: If you are so sure of winning, then stop whining – Dele Momodu tells Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-19 16:57:11