2023 Presidency: If You Are A Man, Name Your Preferred Presidential Candidate Now- Dakuku Peterside Dares Wike

Dr Dakuku Peterside, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has urged Governor Nyesom Wike to openly declare his preferred presidential candidate as soon as possible.

Peterside accused Rivers State Governor of putting personal interests ahead of public interests while speaking at an APC rally in Opobo-Nkoro. He went on to say that Wike is not a brave man since he should have publicly declared his favoured presidential candidate for the February 25 elections. “Wike is not a man of courage, as he wants Nigerians to believe”.

“Wike avoids difficult debates, lacks vision, and prioritizes personal interests over the interests of others. “I dare Wike to inform the people who his presidential candidate is, if he is a man. He promised his supporters that he would present his candidate in January, but he lacks the fortitude to take a stand,” the APC stalwart was reported as saying in a statement issued by his media team.

Speaking further on political events in his Opobo community, Peterside expressed regret that acts of violence are now taking place in the area as a result of politics. “It is a sad that they will go to the length of attacking their fellow Opobo people for political reasons, something that has never happened in our political history,” he says. In the upcoming governorship election, he urged the people of Rivers State to reject the Peoples Democratic Party and vote for the APC candidate.

