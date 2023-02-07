This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: If Peter Obi is struggling then the number 4 will have to struggle more- Momodu

The Director, strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, said that going to the 2023 presidential election, if the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi is struggling, then the number 4 (fourth force) in the presidential race will have to struggle more.

Dele Momodu made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the Sunrise Daily Program where he was talking about the chance of his principal, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the remaining presidential contenders.

Dele Momodu began by saying that usually in many countries, they have two mainstream political parties and candidates, but in the case of Nigeria, we seem to have a third force, the fourth force is not doing so much. the leading presidential candidate is “Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Peter Obi.”

He was interrupted that so he acknowledged that Peter Obi is now a contender in this race.

Delw Momodu responded that he is a democratic and he wouldn’t disparage anybody, so he insist that Peter Obi is a third force but the question is ” how forceful is that force.”

He said he is not disparaging the fourth force but it is obvious “even to have the third force is difficult, If Peter Obi is struggling, then the number four will have to struggle more.”

He was asked, “by what criteria did he says that Peter Obi is struggling.”

Dele Momodu said Peter Obi is definitely struggling. “You see presidential race is like a marathon, it takes time to build up. Even Chief MKO Abiola, a lot of people who don’t know the history of Nigeria thinks he just came in 1993 with all his stupendous wealth and he won the election.

He said No, Abiola in 1981 he was in NPN, and he has loads of money just like Tinubu today, Abiola said he wanted to be the president and they told him, the president is not for sale. So he went away quietly to rebuild and he came back after 12 years in 1993 and that was when he was able to do it.

He then said that those who are running today, they are new but Atiku has been running for many years and that is why it will be difficult for any of them to match Atiku Abubakar who have been running since 1993.

Check the video here

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #Peter #Obi #struggling #number #struggle #Momodu2023 Presidency: If Peter Obi is struggling then the number 4 will have to struggle more- Momodu Publish on 2023-02-07 08:39:21