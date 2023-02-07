This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: If Peter Obi Is Struggling Then The Number 4 Will Have To Struggle More – Momodu

Dele Momodu, director of strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, asserts that the number 4 (fourth force) in the race will have to work even harder if Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi experiences difficulties in the lead-up to the 2023 election.

Dele Momodu asserted during a segment on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily Program that Atiku Abubakar had a better chance of winning the election than any of the other contenders.

Dele Momodu made the initial observation that whereas most nations have two main political parties and candidates, Nigeria appears to have a third force while the fourth is not making any progress. The top three presidential contenders are Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar.

In light of his interruption, he admitted that Peter Obi is now a serious challenger.

Delw Momodu responded, “I am a democratic and I wouldn’t offend anybody,” before claiming Peter Obi is a third force and speculating as to how potent it is.

By remarking, “Even to have the third force is difficult, If Peter Obi is struggling, then the number four will have to struggle even more,” he clarified that he doesn’t mean any disrespect toward the Fourth Force.

The question, “By what standards did he state that Peter Obi is struggling?” was addressed to him.

Dele Momodu claims that Peter Obi is struggling. “Like preparing for a marathon, the run for president takes time to acquire traction. Many people who don’t know much about Nigerian history also think Chief MKO Abiola won the 1993 election because he arrived in the nation with a huge money.

He declared No, Abiola was in NPN in 1981 and had a large fortune, just like Tinubu does today. When Abiola expressed interest in becoming president, he was informed that the office was not up for sale. After retreating into relative obscurity for a decade to heal, he reappeared in 1993.

He continued by saying that because they are all rookies, none of the present contenders could ever hope to compete with Atiku Abubakar, who has been campaigning for office consistently since 1993.

