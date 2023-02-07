NEWS

2023 Presidency: If Peter Obi Is Struggling Then The Number 4 Will Have To Struggle More – Momodu

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 331 2 minutes read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: If Peter Obi Is Struggling Then The Number 4 Will Have To Struggle More – Momodu

Dele Momodu, director of strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, asserts that the number 4 (fourth force) in the race will have to work even harder if Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi experiences difficulties in the lead-up to the 2023 election.

Dele Momodu asserted during a segment on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily Program that Atiku Abubakar had a better chance of winning the election than any of the other contenders.

Dele Momodu made the initial observation that whereas most nations have two main political parties and candidates, Nigeria appears to have a third force while the fourth is not making any progress. The top three presidential contenders are Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar.

In light of his interruption, he admitted that Peter Obi is now a serious challenger.

Delw Momodu responded, “I am a democratic and I wouldn’t offend anybody,” before claiming Peter Obi is a third force and speculating as to how potent it is.

By remarking, “Even to have the third force is difficult, If Peter Obi is struggling, then the number four will have to struggle even more,” he clarified that he doesn’t mean any disrespect toward the Fourth Force.

The question, “By what standards did he state that Peter Obi is struggling?” was addressed to him.

Dele Momodu claims that Peter Obi is struggling. “Like preparing for a marathon, the run for president takes time to acquire traction. Many people who don’t know much about Nigerian history also think Chief MKO Abiola won the 1993 election because he arrived in the nation with a huge money.

He declared No, Abiola was in NPN in 1981 and had a large fortune, just like Tinubu does today. When Abiola expressed interest in becoming president, he was informed that the office was not up for sale. After retreating into relative obscurity for a decade to heal, he reappeared in 1993.

He continued by saying that because they are all rookies, none of the present contenders could ever hope to compete with Atiku Abubakar, who has been campaigning for office consistently since 1993.

Content created and supplied by: TravisDav (via 50minds
News )

#Presidency #Peter #Obi #Struggling #Number #Struggle #Momodu2023 Presidency: If Peter Obi Is Struggling Then The Number 4 Will Have To Struggle More – Momodu Publish on 2023-02-07 09:54:41



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 331 2 minutes read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

How Obasanjo Said He Was Shaken By What El-Rufai Did To His Half-Brother In The Airforce – Naja’atu Mohammed

14 seconds ago

2023: Yoruba Elders Endorse Tinubu For Presidency

9 mins ago

PHOTOS: Buhari, Tinubu & APC Leaders Visit Emir Of Kastina

10 mins ago

Atiku Told PDP To Zone The Presidency To The Southeast In Order To Maintain Fairness – Dele Momodu

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button