2023 Presidency: I Was Never Idle When My Husband Was The Vice President Of Nigeria—Atiku’s Wife

Mrs. Titi Atiku Abubakar, the wife of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate for the upcoming general election, has urged Nigerians not to make the wrong choice by making the right choice in the upcoming 2023 general election.

It was also gathered, according to Vanguard News reports, that Mrs. Titi Abubakar disclosed this at a stage play and mostra fotografica of her husband titled “Odyssey of the Man Atiku,” presented by the Directorate, Support Groups of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Council (PCMC) in Abuja on Sunday.

According to one of her statements, she also said that “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, my husband, is the only one who can rescue Nigeria from her problems.” “Many people don’t understand Atiku because they saw the wrong side of him.”

“He is a philanthropist and a good husband.” “A vote for Atiku and me will determine the development of Nigeria.”

“I was never idle when my husband was the vice president of Nigeria.” “And I will continue to pay attention to the welfare of citizens once my husband is elected as the president of Nigeria.” She said

Content created and supplied by: Sagacious102

News )

