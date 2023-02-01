2023 Presidency: I never told anybody that I will bring camera & announce who G-5 will vote- Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike said that he has never told anybody that he will bring camera and announce who the G-5 governors will vote for.

The Nigerian lawyer and politician, Nyesom Wike made the statement during the governorship campaign rally in Rivers state when he was addressing the crowd that came.

Nyesom Wike was reacting to one of his governorship contenders in 2015 who question and probe him to announce who he will be supporting for the presidency since he said it before that he will announce it in January.

Governor Wike reacted that the man in question does not understand the activities of the G-5 governors and he has told many people who do not know that the fight they are fighting is like a gorilla welfare. “The more you look, the less you see ”

Nyesom Wike then said

“I never told anybody one day I will bring camera and announce to you this is who we will vote. I said I will tell Rivers people the candidate they will support. I did not tell you the method of saying it. I did not tell you I will bring live coverage and say it. But Rivers people know, is that not correct?”

