2023 Presidency: I Drank Tea With Tinubu A Few Days Ago, He Held His Cup Very Well – Hannatu Musawa

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted the recent statements made by former All Progressives Congress (APC), Naj’atu Mohammed against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, another chieftain of the ruling party, Hannatu Musawa has come out to dismiss the claims made by her former colleague against the health status of the APC candidate.

Recall that while speaking at an interview several days after resigning from her position as a member APC Presidential Campaign Council, Najatu, a renowned northern activist, alleged that Tinubu was so sick that he could barely hold a teacup.

Reacting to the claim during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘This Week’ program a few hours ago, Hannatu Musawa, who is also a member of the ruling party’s campaign council, revealed that not only is Tinubu enjoying a clean bill of health, but he is indeed capable of holding a teacup.

“I saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu two days ago and I actually had a cup of tea with him. I had a cup of coffee and he had tea. And he did hold the cup properly. Listen, people can say anything that they want about anybody. We are living in a democracy in this country and we are very lucky to operate a democracy where everyone has a right to associate in any way they want and be able to express themselves any way they want. What I would have wanted in this current political process is for everyone to be kind and not be cruel towards the presidential candidates. We must remember that they are also human beings.”

You can watch Hannatu Musawa’s remarks on ARISE TV below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

