2023 Presidency: I Drank Tea With Tinubu A Few Days Ago, He Held His Cup Very Well – Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa has spoken out to discredit Naj’atu Mohammed’s assertions about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s health amid the current public outrage that has welcomed the recent statements made by the former All Progressives Congress (APC), Naj’atu Mohammed against the APC candidate.

You may recall that Najatu, a prominent northern activist, made these claims about Tinubu’s health in an interview a few days after she resigned from the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Hannatu Musawa, a member of the campaign council for the ruling party, responded to the assertion during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘This Week’ show just a few hours ago, saying that Tinubu has a clean bill of health and can, in fact, hold a teacup.

“Two days ago, I had tea with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. A cup of coffee for me, and a cup of tea for him. To his credit, he did use an appropriate cup holding technique. Just hear me out: rumors abound and truth be told, anyone might be the target of malicious gossip. We are fortunate to live in a democracy where people can freely join together in whatever group they choose and express themselves in any way they see fit. To have everyone be civil and considerate toward the presidential candidates is what I would have wished for in the current political climate. We can’t lose sight of the fact that they, too, are human.”

Content created and supplied by: Adigunlisky (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #Drank #Tea #Tinubu #Days #Held #Cup #Hannatu #Musawa2023 Presidency: I Drank Tea With Tinubu A Few Days Ago, He Held His Cup Very Well – Hannatu Musawa Publish on 2023-01-29 18:50:07