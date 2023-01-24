2023 Presidency: ‘I doubt if the youths will be able to take back their country’ – Femi Falana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the Morning Show program on Channels Television, Mr. Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said that in the forthcoming presidential election, he doubted if the youths will be able to take back their country.

Mr. Femi Falana commented when he was asked on the program to air his view on what he thinks will likely change in this forthcoming presidential election from the usual norms

The Nigerian senior lawyer, Femi Falana said.

“One thing that I found remarkable is the interest being shown by the Nigerian people particularly the young people in taking back their country. I’m not sure they can take it back but in participating in the election.”

He was interrupted on the program that ye should clarify what he meant by taking back the country.

Mr. Femi Falana explained that “Taking back country means taking back from the political bucannear and economic saboteurs and to take back the country means taking back your political destiny in your own hand. ”

Mr Falana said he is not too sure that, it is likely going to take place here but the fact that some attempts will be made in this election for Nigerian people to insist that their vote must be counted. “That’s all I’m seeing… in terms of the campaign the quality has not been quite impressive.”

