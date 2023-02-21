2023 Presidency: I Don’t Mind Sacrificing My Senatorial Ambition If It Will Make Obi Win – Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom says he is willing to give up his senatorial ambitions in the National Assembly elections this Saturday if it means ensuring the victory of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi.

Governor Samuel Ortom, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, is running in the Benue North-West senatorial district.

His support for Obi comes after months of refusing to support the PDP presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, over the position of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

According to Channels Television, Ortom made this revelation while speaking to members of the state’s Igbo community on Monday. He reaffirmed his support for the former Anambra State governor.

Ortom said, “It’s not even that I’m running for office. Yes, the people of Benue State purchased the form for me. I’ve gone around, and they’ve agreed to vote for me.

“But if I have to give up my senatorial ambition in order for Peter Obi to win, so be it.”

GCGentleOfficial (

)