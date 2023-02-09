This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: I Am The Most Prepared Candidate- Kwankwanso Claims.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a firmer Governor of Kano State and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Engr Rabiu Kwankwaso, has posited that he is the most prepared presidential candidate among all those that are contesting for the 2023 presidential election.

Rabiu Kwankwaso revealed this during his campaign rally in Benin City, the South-South part of the country.

“I am the most prepared presidential candidate having visited over 500 local government areas out of the 774. My counterparts have been focusing only on the urban centre,” he said.

He also claimed to have paid a personal visit to the Aduwawa In Edo State, Lagos Street and other areas populated by Nigerians from the North.

During his visit, he gave the party’s flag to the state’s Governorship and Senatorial candidates while seeking for votes from all and sundry in the state.

Also speaking, one of the leaders of the party and the Senatorial candidate for Edo Central, Okoduwa Akhigbe, said the visit to over 500 local government areas out of the 774 is to enable Kwankwanso have a first hand experience of what it means to reside in those areas.

He also posited that the Citizens of the country are not happy with what is going on in the country with regards to insecurity, cash scarcity, fuel scarcity and others.

“NNPP has a better chance, who is going to vote for the APC? The party has failed and remember that the PDP was voted out because they were not doing well. So, our candidate have a better chances of winning the election”

