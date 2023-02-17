2023 Presidency: How G-5 Governors Are Divided Over Atiku, Obi, And Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to information sourced from The Punch, Vanguard, and other sources, it will interest you to note that with just eight days to the presidential election, it seems that the center could no longer hold amongst the aggrieved G-5 governors of the PDP and other chieftains of the party, who had earlier shared their sentiments on the state of the party vis-à-vis their preferences of a presidential candidate.

It will interest you to note that even though Governor Nyesom Wike, the leader of the group had revealed different dates for announcing his preferred presidential candidate, he is yet to make any public announcement. From information gathered from reliable sources, it is becoming apparent how and where the G-5 and other party leaders, who would rather have a southern president, stand as the election inches closer.

While the G-5 governors had privately met with Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC in London, it seems that Wike is dancing towards Tinubu as his preferred candidate, even though he has not made it public. As things continue to unravel, Ayodele Fayose, a suspended member of the PDP, has elected to support Bola Tinubu.

According to information gathered from Daily Post, it will interest you to note Governor Samuel Ortom, a member of the G-5 with Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo State, Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River, Chief Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of PDP and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, have enlisted support for Peter Obi.

Other members of the G-5 like Governor Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu, and aggrieved leaders of the PDP are yet to declare their stand. It will interest you to note that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has returned to the candidate of his party, Atiku, whom he warmly received recently when the former vice-president visited Enugu for a presidential rally.

It will interest you to note that the PDP has been unable to resolve their differences since after its national convention and the refusal of Iyorchia Ayu to step down as the national chairman of the party. Do you think that the PDP will survive its self-inflicted injury or may even go into political extinction? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

