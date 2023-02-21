This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 presidency: How candidates may fare in Adamawa as Obi banks on ex-SGF, Lawal

Before the election on February 25 in Adamawa State, two political parties are in the lead.

These are the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is running Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is running native son Atiku Abubakar.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), led by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, comes in a distant fourth place in the eyes of the people of Adamawa, followed by the Labour Party, which is flying the presidential flag under Mr. Peter Obi.

Even in Adamawa State, several of the other political organizations and candidates for president are unknown.

Given the past, the PDP has two significant advantages in Adamawa State that should be taken into consideration. It is the state’s ruling party and the one running for Atiku Abubakar, a resident of the state, for president.

Except for a few influential locals who are losing favor in favor of the roads and other projects that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has been implementing, Fintiri has won the hearts of many residents by completing projects over the last four years.

It is commonly accepted that a sizable portion of the electorate who value the flyovers, roads, hospitals, and schools that Fintiri has constructed will not only vote for his reelection as governor but will also follow his lead and support Atiku in the upcoming presidential election.

The odds are heavily in favor of Atiku winning his home state. However, Atiku’s political base is Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area, where he stays whenever he is in the state and where he frequently casts his vote. Atiku is from Jada, a town and local government area in the southern part of the state.

After he won the state governorship election in 1999, he first gained political notoriety on the local level before being chosen for vice president by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the PDP presidential candidate at the time.

Since then, he has grown to be a source of pride for many people in the state, and his PDP has consistently won the presidential election in the state, particularly in the most recent election, in 2019, when Atiku flew the PDP presidential banner for the first time.

Atiku and his PDP are therefore likely to win the presidency on February 25 due to several other variables in addition to the simple notion that he is a “son of the soil.”

Strengths for the APC and its candidate Bola Tinubu include some well-known people who support him as well as the fact that the party is the dominant force in opposition in the state.

Over the years, Tinubu has done many Adamawa residents who still remember those favors well. Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako, the son of former governor Murtala Nyako, praised Tinubu just last week.

In 2014, when his father was impeached about a year before the end of his term as governor, Abdul-Aziz, who is running for the APC senatorial nomination for Adamawa Central, recalls how Tinubu offered his father a roof.

In the run-up to the election, Abdul-Aziz had praised Tinubu as a fine man and sworn to back him in good times and bad. Such evidence is significant in Adamawa State, where the Nyako dynasty is well-known.

Abdulrazak Namdas, a member of the House of Representatives, is another APC member with some clout who has been drumming up support for Tinubu in Adamawa State. He gained more political clout in the lead-up to the APC governorship primary last year after running a massively successful statewide campaign.

Although finishing last in the primaries, Senator Aishatu Binani and presidential contender Tinubu have benefited greatly from Namdas’s support.

Namdas, the secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Committee’s logistics subcommittee, is anticipated to help the party win a significant number of votes. Namdas has donated offices and vehicles to the campaign over the years.

Former EFCC Chairman Nuhu Ribadu, who is Tinubu’s right-hand man, is also in Adamawa State. Ribadu, a former candidate for governor of the state and current aspirant, who has also profited directly from Tinubu in the past, is anticipated to have an impact on Tinubu’s standing there.

There is a drawback to the entire APC narrative in Adamawa State. The gathering lacks unity. The schism inside the party, which was generally ascribed to the party’s defeat in the governorship election that year, is still evident now, just as it was before the 2019 elections.

To run for reelection, Senator Jibrilla Bindow, who was the governor at the time, obtained the APC nomination. However, he was unsuccessful.

He ran on the APC ticket with Nuhu Ribadu and Mahmoud Halilu, who publicly disapproved of Bindow’s victory. The two, along with their supporters, are thought to have worked against Bindow during the general election of 2019.

Binani won the APC ticket over Nuhu Ribadu last year. Ribadu challenged Binani’s victory in court, and it took some time before Binani received her ticket back at the Appeal Court level. Although Ribadu has stated that he will accept his fate, many people question the sincerity of his request for Binani’s assistance.

Also, Bindow, a former gubernatorial candidate, contested the primary, though not in court, and later joined the PDP to advocate for Fintiri and Atiku.

The party’s same-faith ticket may have dealt the APC Presidential election in Adamawa State a further blow. The combination has so incensed Christians throughout the state that many have spoken out strongly against it and even taken unusual actions to demonstrate their ire.

Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) whose split from President Muhammadu Buhari was unthinkable, found himself leaving the APC when the same-faith ticket became a reality.

Lawal, who was also close with Tinubu, has long sided with the Labour Party and has been supporting Peter Obi’s campaign.

Peter Obi’s chances for the Labour Party in Adamawa State would depend on the electorate because of his widespread appeal among the younger demographic.

Many young people in the state support Peter Obi and will probably vote for him on their own, but aside from this, not much is known about the party or the candidate.

The only party with such a history in the state since 2019 made clear that the party lacks vote influencers and that the members who do exist are not united in their views by a late-year action that formed parallel executives.

Although the national leadership of the party insisted on working exclusively with Christopher Nicholas, the man who is credited with the revival of the party in the state, the party is still bitterly divided in the state.

When Peter Obi visited the state earlier this month as part of his presidential campaign, Mustapha Umar, the party’s candidate for governor, kept his distance.

On the day of Obi’s visit, Mustapha Umar and his campaign team released a statement saying they would not support Obi’s campaign since the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council had not properly invited them.

Now, Sa’ad Tahir, a former deputy governor, rose to prominence when the NNPP was resurrected in Adamawa State last year and was credited with the party’s resuscitation and growing power in the state.

Later named as its state chairman, Phineas Elisha, a former APC luminary, together with Tahir provided the NNPP with a lot of momentum in the state.

However, the NNPP hasn’t said anything for a while. Even Tahir, who became a candidate for governor, receives little attention.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the party’s presidential candidate, is well recognized in the state, but mostly because of his national prowess, so it is unlikely that he will garner many votes from Adamawa.

