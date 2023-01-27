2023 Presidency: How Can You Ask The Front Runner In A Race To Step Down For Somebody Behind?—LP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Punch reports, it was reported that the media arm of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has described as “fake” reports linking its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to quitting the election exercise slated for February 25.

It was also reported that this is even as the Obi-Datti Media Office accused some unnamed political parties of cloning Obi’s image on gift items to paint a picture of someone who is trying to swing votes in his favor through inducements.

The Labour Party(LP) therefore insists that no insinuations or hearsay can make Peter Obi quit the presidential race.

According to one of the party’s statements, the Labour Party also said that “nothing can be more absurd than the fact that 18 persons are in a marathon to pick a trophy, and somebody is suggesting that the front runner in the race who is already sighting the trophy wants to step down for somebody who is behind?”

Screenshot From Punch

“It is obvious that those who are saying Peter Obi should quit the presidential race are a set of people who lack foresight and do not actually see that someone who is set to liberate the masses from their sufferings has emerged from the Labour Party.”

Sagacious102 (

)