According to Vanguard, the legal team representing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have made a significant revelation during the ongoing Nigerian presidential election petition tribunal.

The star witness of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a prominent political leader, has admitted that Tinubu failed to secure victory in the February 25 elections in his home state of Lagos.

In a press conference after Wednesday’s hearing, Mike Ozekhome, a senior Nigerian attorney and one of the PDP’s senior attorneys, said the witness, Senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, confessed under cross-examination in court that Tinubu was the only candidate in his home state lost in the election.

In addition, Opeyemi acknowledged that Tinubu was also the first candidate since 1999 to be elected president without winning 25 percent of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) vote.

The second defendant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, called only one witness, Senator Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, who was elected Senate Majority Leader yesterday.

We questioned him thoroughly to prove that the evidence he presented was not credible.

The witness’ confirmation that Tinubu did not win in his home state underscores the success of other presidential candidates such as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, all of whom have won victories in their respective states.

Furthermore, the witness acknowledged that since 1999 all presidential candidates except Tinubu have garnered 25 percent or more of the vote in the FCT.

Tinubu, on the other hand, only garnered 19.5 percent.

