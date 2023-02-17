This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Gov Samuel Ortom Reveals His Preferred Presidential Candidate

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, has announced his preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Ortom announced Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as his preferred candidate for president on Thursday. Ortom disclosed to reporters during a town hall meeting that he is working for Obi in the state. He stated that his support for Obi is based on his belief that the former governor of Anambra State is mentally and physically capable of reviving the nation’s economy.

Ortom, who was a guest at the Town Hall meeting attended by representatives from the 276 Council Wards of the state, received a standing ovation from the attendees, who chanted his and Obi’s names. According to the governor of Benue State, the time has come for Nigerians to abandon their political allegiances and choose a God-fearing, capable, and competent leader to rescue the country from its current plight.

He stated, “The time has come for us to abandon our sentiments and save Nigeria by focusing on individuals who can lead with reverence for God and provide gainful employment for the youth. “In the year 2023, we must create a new Nigeria, one that provides the people with equity, fairness, and justice. “The PDP failed Nigerians, the APC failed Nigerians, political parties failed Nigerians, and even the Labour Party failed Nigerians.” We must therefore focus on individuals who can deliver results.

“So, this has nothing to do with the party; I’m not a member of the Labour Party, but I work for Peter Obi.” Peter Obi will ensure that our eyes are closed while we sleep. The killings that are currently occurring in our country will cease. “I have decided to back him. I appreciate your selection of Peter Obi. Peter Obi, among the three presidential candidates, has the character and qualifications to lead Nigeria.”

Obi, who was expected to attend, was stranded due to inclement weather and was forced to cancel his flight and address the gathering virtually. Obi thanked the people of Benue and Governor Ortom for their support of his candidacy, reassuring them that their efforts would not be in vain.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #Gov #Samuel #Ortom #Reveals #Preferred #Presidential #Candidate2023 Presidency: Gov Samuel Ortom Reveals His Preferred Presidential Candidate Publish on 2023-02-17 07:01:43