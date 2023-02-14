2023 Presidency: Fulani Group Endorses Abiola, Boasts Of 7m Votes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prior to the February 25 presidential election, a pressure organization of Fulanis known as the Nigeria Fulani Political Forum (NFPF) endorsed Mr. Kola Abiola, the candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). According to the Daily Trust

Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, the leader of the NFPF, announced this in Abuja yesterday and claimed that the nomadic Fulani have 7 million votes, which they will cast for Abiola.

Abdullahi criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) for ignoring the situation of Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria and emphasized that the nomads will support any candidate who cares about their plight by casting a large bloc of votes.

He continued by saying that neither racial nor religious prejudice played a role in their choice of candidate.

“Fulani would have been living like kings in Nigeria if tribe or religion would solve the Fulani problem, since right now we have a Fulani guy as president but he has not judged it fit to even pray for the over 40 Fulani pastoralists who were slaughtered in Nasarawa some weeks ago,” he stated.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC, he claimed, had both shown their ugliest sides, thus the Fulani pastoralists were not considering either of them as an alternative.

Abiola of the PRP, who is running for president, responded by saying that the endorsement proves that the party’s inclusive platform is sound.

