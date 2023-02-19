This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Presidency: Forget All The Noise Going Around, APC Will Be Victorious – Festus Keyamo

With less than a week to what political observers have predicted to be the most keenly contested presidential elections in the nation’s checkered democratic history, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo has come out to explain why he is confident that his party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed will emerge victorious on the ballots in the upcoming polls.

While speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja, Keyamo, who is the chief spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, argued that despite all the campaign efforts of the other three frontline candidates, the ruling party has what it takes to retain power beyond 2023.

According to him, if the APC was able to defeat the PDP when the trio of Obi, Atiku, and Kwankwaso were still active members of the former ruling party, then beating all three of them now that they are divided would be a complete walk in the park.

He said; “Again, in a country like ours or anywhere in Africa, you have an opposition that is not together facing the ruling party, that is, you have an opposition split into three, how do you expect them to defeat the ruling party? It is a very simple calculation, forget about all the noise going around. The split we see today in the opposition parties facing the APC, in form of PDP LP, and NNPP is an indication of weakness.

It is a simple calculation and when they were together as PDP, just three and a half years ago, we defeated them with four million votes, so they have a task of bridging the four million votes. Even if they were together, they still have a four million votes deficit to close up on the last election not to talk of now that they are split into three, where are the votes going to come from? That’s the question we are asking and we are waiting for the Nigerian electorate to answer in a few days.”

SOURCE: The PUNCH.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

#Presidency #Forget #Noise #APC #Victorious #Festus #Keyamo2023 Presidency: Forget All The Noise Going Around, APC Will Be Victorious – Festus Keyamo Publish on 2023-02-19 12:27:08