NEWS

2023 Presidency: Do We Now Say That Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Is The President Of APC?-Ayo Fayose

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read

Peter Ayodele Fayose is a Nigerian politician who served as governor of Ekiti State from 2003 to 2006, and again from 2014 to 2018.

While speaking on the Channel Television some hours ago, he reportedly stated that “the majority of PDP members in 2015 took us to where we are today. If PDP would have cooperated as appropriate, they would have still been in power to date. Speaking further he said ” Should it be my fault now that Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? No! Why? Because I never hide my identity when I supported him. I came out openly to support him during the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking further he said “Now that the 2023 presidential election has come and gone, Do we now say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the president of APC? Of course No! He is the president of Nigeria and all political parties.

Watch The Youtube Video Here.

Fast forward YouTube Video from 08 minutes 0to 8 seconds.

Dyoungmon (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tribunal: Constitution Is Clear On What Should Happen If Court Orders A Rerun – Barrister Eluchie

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Sit-at-home: Enugu residents count losses, say ‘we can’t cope anymore’, Oil Theft: Seized Vessel Set Ablaze

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Declare Obi Winner-Group Tells Court;Remi Tinubu Denies Closure Of Aso Rock Chapel

22 mins ago

Religion Cannot Divide Us – Osun State Government Responds to MURIC

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button