2023 Presidency: Do We Now Say That Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Is The President Of APC?-Ayo Fayose

Peter Ayodele Fayose is a Nigerian politician who served as governor of Ekiti State from 2003 to 2006, and again from 2014 to 2018.

While speaking on the Channel Television some hours ago, he reportedly stated that “the majority of PDP members in 2015 took us to where we are today. If PDP would have cooperated as appropriate, they would have still been in power to date. Speaking further he said ” Should it be my fault now that Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? No! Why? Because I never hide my identity when I supported him. I came out openly to support him during the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking further he said “Now that the 2023 presidential election has come and gone, Do we now say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the president of APC? Of course No! He is the president of Nigeria and all political parties.

