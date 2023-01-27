2023 Presidency: Controversial Moments Of Bola Tinubu Since He Emerged APC Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The upcoming February 25 election has brought about several controversies in the political history of various presidential candidates, since they emerged to represent their respective parties at the National level. Bola Tinubu is not left out.

1. EMERGENCE OF ‘EMI LOKAN’ SLANG

This is arguably one of the most controversial moment in the political history of the former governor of Lagos state.

Emi Lokan, the Yoruba word (meaning it is my turn) proceeded from the mouth of the APC flagbearer, during his visit to Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State.

He recalled how his efforts helped Buhari and Dapo Abiodun to clinch their respective political offices. Tinubu had declared that it was his turn to be helped by others to achieve his presidential ambition.

Tinubu had since been criticized by various persons, and his statement was believed to have projected him to greater heights of popularity, as regards the 2023 presidential election.

2. KASHIM SHETTIMA BEING ANNOUNCED AS HIS RUNNING MATE

Although the Emi Lokan slang stirred controversies for Bola Tinubu but his decision to pick Kashim Shettima as his vice presidential candidate stirred more reactions around his candidature.

Political analysts had projected that the former Governor of Lagos state would pick one of the northern Christian governors in APC to make his ticket a bit balanced but to the surprise of many, he ended up with former Governor of Borno state, as he cited competency.

Mammoth reactions from Nigerians trailed the announcement of Kashim Shettima as the vice-presidental candidate of APC, particularly from the Christian community.

Another set of controversy emerged when rumors had it that some set of fake Bishops were hired to attend a meeting allegedly organized by his party.

