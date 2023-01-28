2023 Presidency: Buhari is the first person to appoint INEC chairman from his constituency-Osuntokun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director General of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign, Chief Akin Osuntokun, said that President Muhammadu Buhari is the first person to appoint INEC chairman from his constituency.

Akin Osuntokun made the statement in an exclusive interview with the Saturday Tribune.

He was discussing his worries and doubt about having a free and fair election in the forthcoming presidential election and the chance of Labour Party if that happens.

According to the director general of the Obi/Datti campaign, he said until he sees the free and fair election happening, he will never believe it.

“We want to see it to believe it.”

Osuntokun expressed that his lack of confidence in having free and fair presidential election is based on evidence which is circumstantial and that it is a fact that he does not see President Buhari having interest in a free and fair election.

“Unless I’m deceiving myself.”

” I keep believing there is a patch somewhere that these people that I know, I don’t see them having a vested interest in a credible election.”

He said the choice of Mahmood Yakubu by the president as the INEC chairman is unusual.

“President Buhari is the first military or civilian president of Nigeria who had appointed the INEC chairman from his constituency. There is none in the history of Nigeria from Tafawa Balewa to his period that appointed the INEC chief from his constituency.

However, Osuntokun said if the election is free and fair, Labour Party is the party to win the election.

