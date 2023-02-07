2023 PRESIDENCY: Bola Tinubu Will Win, Fashola Says, Gives Reasons

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Babatunde Raji Fashola, Nigeria’s minister of Works have expressed the belief that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 presidential election.

Mr. stated this when he appeared on ChannelSt Programme, POLITIC TODAY on Monday. The Minister expressed the belief that the former governor of Lagos state will be victorious at the 2023 polls.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Fashola’s optimism came just days to the commencement of 2023 elections.

The former governor of Lagos State pointed out that the 2023 elections are about numbers and that members of the APC are fully aware of this.

His words “We are a few days to the election now, less than three weeks. We have momentum. The APC will win this election.

“We are not looking at a coronation. We know it’s a competition, but the opposition is clearly behind. Let me tell you why.

“Election, as we all say, see is a game of numbers. Isn’t it? But in those numbers, one of the cardinal problems that opposition has had is that they have divided.

“The main opposition today, Labour Party, NNPP and PDP were one side in 2019. The totality of their votes was still around three million votes short of the poll by which we won.”

Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola said if their opposition was not enough when they were still united, how can they be enough now that they are divided?

He wondered if people were being brought from outside the country to come and vote in the forthcoming elections.

Fashola said “It is not going to add up. It’s just that simple. People have made up their minds. I am happy that a lot more people, especially in the mid-cadre, have shown interest in the elections.”

