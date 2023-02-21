2023 Presidency: Atiku Will Defeat Tinubu Any Day – PDP Campaign Group Boasts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Atiku Abubakar, the nominee of the Peoples Democratic Party, will easily defeat the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate in the election on February 25.

The Tinubu-Shettima campaign’s request for the election to be delayed was rejected by Nigerians, the PDP campaign group continued.

This was revealed on Monday in a statement from the campaign’s spokesperson that read, “We hold that the Tinubu-Shettima campaign’s request for a postponement is a ploy to further create confusion and derail the electoral process has become terrified by the impending devastating defeat that awaits the APC’s Bola Tinubu at the polls.”

The Tinubu campaign was also reminded by the Atiku campaign of how its main campaigner purportedly suffered humiliation at the most recent council of state meeting, where he reportedly went to push a rejected proposal for a brief election delay.

The campaign continued, “It has also been reliably stated that this APC governor is asking the postponement since the APC candidate, Tinubu, cannot win the poll by any means given his huge opposition among Nigerians.

The PDP campaign urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and united as they get ready to turn out in large numbers and vote for the PDP, and advised the Tinubu-Shettima campaign to accept the fact that the train has already left the station and Nigerians have since made up their minds to elect Atiku as the next President.

SOURCE: The Punch

