2023 Presidency: Atiku has done so much for Rivers people, what has Tinubu also done?- Uche Secondus

Former PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, said that the People Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has done so much for the people of Rivers state, then asked that what has the APC presidential candidate, senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu also done for Rivers people.

Uche Secondus asked the rhetorical question in an interview with Arise news during the morning show program when Rufai asked about the state of the PDP in Rivers state.

Uche Secondus began by saying that it has not been easy given the fact that it is the first time they are experiencing what the party is experiencing in the state with the issue of governor Wike.

“While we watch the governor attacking the presidential candidate over and over, the people themselves see convinced that they will vote for PDP”

However, he said that since 1999, the Rivers people have always been voting for the PDP and that he sees nothing changing from the grassroots and that no amount of intimidation and trying to swing the vote to APC candidate will work.

“We can see Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we can see Alhaji Atiku who has done so much for the Rivers people, what has Bola Tinubu done for Rivers people.”

He then said that with what Atiku has done for them in the state, it will give PDP a lead way.

