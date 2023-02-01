2023 Presidency: Atiku Confirms Talk With Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, confirmed a talk with two other presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 election on Tuesday.

Atiku stated that he is in contact with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, for possible support. In an interview with BBC Hausa, the former vice president also stated that he is in talks with Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Obi and Kwankwaso, according to Atiku, pose no threat to his presidential bid in 2023. He stated, “I see no threat because we’re together with them,” (Kwankwaso and Obi). We’re talking to them, and one of them might show up.” Speaking about the lingering PDP crisis, Atiku confirmed that the party is still in talks with disgruntled members.

“Each party has an internal crisis, and we’re still talking with them,” he said. Most are neither in the PDP nor other parties, and this will not cause us to lose the election because we are satisfied with our election preparations for the time being. “Unlike in the past, when a governor dictate who to vote for, elections today are in the hands of the voters.”

