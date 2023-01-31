2023 Presidency: Atiku Abubakar reveals what he will do if he “loses” the election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former vice president of Nigeria and the PDP presidential flag-bearer for the forthcoming presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, revealed what he will do if sadly he ‘lost’ the coming presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar shared this in an exclusive interview with the BBC earlier today.

Going to the forthcoming presidential election, we have 18 contenders in the presidential race and constitutionally, one will be the lucky winner, the question is who will it be?

However, Atiku Abubakar, who understand life to be a chance, disclosed what he will do if he ‘sadly lost’ to another presidential candidate.

Atiku Abubakar on the program was asked about what he will do if he lost the election.

He responded that he will accept that to be his fate and he will take it in good faith. He said if that happens, he won’t be the first loser and neither will he ever be the last person to lose.

"That's my fate, I'll take it in a very good faith; I'm not the first loser and neither am I going to be the last."

Atiku Abubakar on the program also shared that he has lived his life and the reason behind his perseverance is to leave a better country for his children and for every child in Nigeria.

