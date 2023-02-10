2023 Presidency: APC Is Fighting Buhari Over His Vow To Deliver Free And Fair Elections – Akunna

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigerians across the country continue to countdown to the most anticipated presidential elections in the nation’s democratic history, veteran journalist, and political affairs analyst, Chuks Akunna has come out to give reasons why he believes that there is more to the current internal wranglings in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), than meets the eye.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program a few hours ago, Akunna, who is the Executive Director of Authority paper, opined that Buhari’s repeated vow to give Nigerians a free, fair, and credible general election may be the ultimate reason why the President and his policies are being maligned by some sections of his political party.

“I think Buhari is very sincere in his vow to give us free, fair, and credible elections. And we saw that play out in Rivers State. If you remember, back in 2015, after the elections in Rivers State, there was a problem, so there had to be a rerun. I was very much aware that a lot of political actors in Rivers at the time wanted President Muhammadu Buhari to take the state by force for the APC, but that didn’t happen. We’ve also seen elections in Ekiti and Osun.

And from President Buhari’s body language, he is not a person who can be talked into doing such a thing as rigging elections because he has also been a victim of such practice in the past. He has suffered from the election rigging perpetrated by other persons. Perhaps this is why he has sworn, if nothing else, to give Nigerians free and fair elections. And then, suddenly, almost everybody in the APC is fighting him because of that. You know, this should give us cause for worry. Ever since Buhari took over, no of these APC people or governors took him to court over his controversial policies. For example, Tinubu was among those who brought Buhari into power, in fact, he boasted that he single-handedly did it. Now, if in our estimation, Buhari has not done well, Tinubu shouldn’t even be contesting.”

SOURCE: YouTube.

