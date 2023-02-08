2023 Presidency: APC Has Still Not Told Us Why They Deserve Our Votes Once Again – Prof Usman Yusuf

As the upcoming presidential election continues to occupy the front burners of public discourse in the country’s political landscape, renowned Public Policy expert, Professor Usman Yusuf has come out to lampoon the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for its desire to continue running the affairs of Nigeria beyond 2023.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program a few hours ago, Prof Usman, who is a Special Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council on Social Engagement, argued that having failed to deliver on its campaign promises for 8 years, the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was yet to give Nigerians a convincing reason why they should be allowed to continue in power on the ballots in the upcoming elections.

He said; “I am a teacher and I go around to speak to people. I ask them; “Ladies and gentlemen, are your lives better today than it was 8 years ago? Are you more secure? Is your Naira going any further? Are you poorer? Is corruption less?” these are the three cardinal points the APC mentioned when they campaigned. And on all three cardinal points they have failed. So, I am asking the APC; what are you coming to tell us the reason to vote for you?

And I also tell the APC that they need to be going around the country apologizing to us rather than seeking our votes. So, we tell our people that democracy offers them what no other type of government can offer them. We tell them to be patient and prayerful as they have been in the past 8 years, and use their PVCs because it is more powerful than AK-47 rifle.”

