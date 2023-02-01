2023 Presidency: Anybody plotting evil against us & say he will deal with us will never win- Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike said that anybody that is plotting evil against us and say he will deal with us will never win.

Nyesom Wike made the statement during the governorship campaign rally in Rivers state when he was addressing the crowd that came.

Nyesom Wike made the statement after he clarified what he meant by announcing who they will vote for and support in the forthcoming presidential election in January.

According to Governor Nyesom Wike, he is standing for the truth and he will continue to stand for the truth. However, he clarified that he does not say he will publicly tell the world who they, the G-5 and the people of Rivers state will support in the coming presidential election but that he will only say he will tell his people and they already know who they will vote for.

Here Governor Wike.

“I never told anybody one day I will bring camera and announce to you this is who we will vote. I said I will tell Rivers people the candidate they will support. I did not tell you the method of saying it. I did not tell you I will bring live coverage and say it. But Rivers people know, is that not correct?”

He then said that some people say they will kill him but they don’t have power to kill him,

“Anybody plotting evil against us, against Rivers will never win. Anybody he will deal with us will never win.



