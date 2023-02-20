2023 Presidency: Afenifere Youths Promise Peter Obi Five Million Votes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Afenifere National Youth Council has vowed to support Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the February 25 election.

Eniola Ojajuni, the National President of the council, stated this in Lagos on Sunday. Ojajuni disclosed that Obi had the group’s support due to his performance as governor of Anambra State. He stated that the restructuring of Nigeria was one of the best plans, believing that the election will be free and fair.

“We are here to officially endorse the LP candidate Obi as the sole candidate for the Southwest youth wing. It took nearly three months for 147 youth groups in Yoruba land to reach a consensus, and today we officially announced Obi and his running mate Ahmed Datti as our sole candidate for Saturday’s presidential election.

Before we voted for him, Obi assured us that he would immediately restructure the country. “We believe that the election will be held, that it will be free and fair, and that the Southwest’s youth will be prepared to vote obi. Our goal is to provide him with five million votes.” He urged all Yoruba residents to vote for Obi, noting that it is time for the South-East to become president.

“We endorsed Obi because the Yoruba have already had their shot at the presidency through former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, from the South South. Muhammadu Buhari, our current president, is a native of the North. For equity and justice, it is time for the Southeast to produce the next president, he said.

