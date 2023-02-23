2023 Presidency: 2 things that convince me Atiku will win against Tinubu and Peter Obi – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the Saturday presidential election, Chief Dele Momodu, director of media and strategic information for Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, revealed two things that convinced him that, Atiku Abubakar will win against Peter Obi and Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming election.

Dele Momodu disclosed this in an interview with Arise during the morning show program when he was airing his view on why he thinks Atiku Abubakar stand a chance of winning in the coming presidential election.

Dele Momodu began by saying that he knows it will be almost impossible for Peter Obi to win but he is not God, however,

Chief Dele Momodu disclosed that what has convinced him that Atiku Abubakar will win is the configuration of Nigeria and the history of Nigeria, whereby when two strong southern candidates meet, it is impossible to beat the mainstream northern candidate.

Listen to Dele Momodu himself.

“…I know it will be almost impossible for him(Peter Obi) to win but I’m not God. You see the configuration of Nigeria is what has convinced me that Atiku has the best chance, the history of Nigeria has also convinced me that history is still repeating itself as it did in 1979, 1983, when we have Awolowo in the southwest, we had Nnamdi Azikiwe in the southeast, we had Sagari in the northwest, Aminu Kano in Kano just like we have Kwankwaso today.

It is a repeat whenever we have two strong southern candidates meet a mainstream northern candidate, it is impossible to beat him…so the competition is between Tinubu and Peter Obi and not with Atiku Abubakar.

