2023 Presidency: 1 problem I have with Peter Obi is his repetitive rhetoric- Sumner Sambo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arise Politics Editor, Sumner Sambo, said that ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the problem he has with the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is that he is being cut up in a web of repetitive rhetoric.

Sumner Sambo made the statement in an interview with the Arise during the night program when he was asked whether he has made a difference in the messages that the politicians (candidates) have, going to the 2023 presidential election.

Sumner Sambo began by saying that we must thank the likes of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso for bringing some sort of oxygen into the 2023 electoral cycle, if not we will just be left with options of the two major political parties, but now, we have multiple choices.

However, Sumner Sambo said that the only problem he has with the Labour Party presidential candidate is his repetitive messaging of changing Nigeria from consumption to production.

“Peter Obi himself has brought a lot of specific oxygen to this presidential campaign in terms of messaging for the election. The only problem that I have with him is that he’s been cut up with the web of repetitive rhetoric in the sense that he comes around and said, look, we’re going to move from consumption to production.”

He observed that if he gets to some political spaces, people expect him to address specifically the issue that is particular to that audience.

pecial (

)