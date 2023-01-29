2023 Polls: Wike, Other G5 Governors Endorsed All PDP Candidates In Enugu, Silent On Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Members of the G5 governors have supported all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in Enugu State. This was stated during the PDP’s campaign rally in Enugu on Friday. The G5, a group of disgruntled PDP governors, is led by Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State.

The governors are dissatisfied with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, and the national leadership of the party. Apart from Governor Wike, the members of the group are Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State).

In order to attain “regional balance,” the group has demanded the resignation of the PDP’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to open the way for a southerner to run the party. During the event held in Enugu’s Michael Okpara Square, the PDP introduced all of its candidates and presented them with the party’s banner.

Apart from Chimaroke Nnamani, the PDP’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East District, the flag was presented to all other candidates of the party in the state, including gubernatorial, House of Representatives, and Senate candidates.

Mr. Nnamani, who did not attend the event, was recently suspended by the PDP for suspected anti-party activities against the party. During the PDP rally, the G5 governors endorsed all the candidates of the party in the state, but remained silent on Atiku, the party’s presidential candidate.

