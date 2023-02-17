This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Polls: Wike Has Officially Joined APC, Working For Tinubu – PDP Campaign Council

Governor Nyesom Wike has been accused by the presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State of joining the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council in Rivers State stated that Bola Tinubu’s visit to the Government House on Wednesday, following the APC presidential candidate’s campaign rally in the state, puts an end to Nigerians’ speculations and Governor Wike’s denials of his current political stance.

Leloonu Nwibubasa, spokesman for the Atiku campaign council in the state, stated that the current situation has validated the consistent position of the state PCC, namely that Governor Wike is engaged in anti-party activities and has criminalised the mandate of the PDP, despite being elected on its platform.

Nwibubasa insisted that Wike’s past statements against President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies and his sudden support for Tinubu, despite his criticisms of the latter, demonstrate that he no longer possesses integrity and credibility.

“The reception of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and APC governors in the Rivers State Executive Council Chambers is highly symbolic.” In full view of the Rivers State Executive Council, Governor Wike has put an end to all rumors that he intends to transfer power from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Of course, throughout the months, Governor Wike has been in a hypocritical denial of his political position, has continued to sow discord within the Peoples Democratic Party, and has waged a protracted war against the leadership of the party in pursuit of his own self-interest. “However, it is evident that Governor Wike’s actions have never been in the interest of the South South or the national interest, but rather his own.”

Governor Wike is rumoured to be supporting Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, over Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of his own party. Wike and the other G5 Governors, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Samuel Ortom (Benue), have refused to support the PDP presidential candidate, insisting that the party’s top positions should not be held by individuals from the same region.

Governor Wike and his team have demanded the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the PDP, on the grounds that the party chairman cannot come from the same region as the party’s candidate. However, the party’s leader has refused to dance to the tune of the G5 Governors. Wike is rumoured to have pitched his tent with Tinubu amid rumors that he is seeking a soft landing for his political career following the conclusion of his current term on May 29, 2023.

