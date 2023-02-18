This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Polls: Vote APC or Any Party of Your Choice, Says Presidency

The Presidency stated on Friday that it is only politicians who are afraid of losing elections who are accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of plotting to end democracy and hand over power to an interim government. The President also warned those peddling such information, which he claimed was intended to incite citizens against the federal government, to stop, saying that President Buhari was determined to ensure that elections were held and that Nigerians were free to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, or any other political party of their choice.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, titled “Stop the Joke About Interim Government Elections Will Hold,” according to Vanguard. He insisted that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is Buhari’s preferred candidate. What should be clear to the doubters, speculators, and untruth-tellers is that the naira swap was not “engineered” to keep the President in office past May 29. That could not be further from the truth.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, has stated that comments made by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on the naira redesign policy following the President’s nationwide broadcast, Muhammadu Buhari, are treasonable.

