2023 polls: Tinubu Will Win The Election By A Wide Majority- Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council’s South-West Zonal Coordinator, predicts that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, will win the 2023 election with a sizable margin.

According to Akeredolu, the party is “lucky to have a personality like Tinubu, who is dependable and professional, as its Presidential candidate.”He spoke during a party gathering for the Central Senatorial District that was hosted at Our Saviours Primary School in Ondo Town’s Esso District.

Speaking to a sizeable crowd of party leaders, members, and supporters, Akeredolu stated during the event that Tinubu was the only candidate who could bring about the necessary change and growth in the nation.

“Having Asiwaju Tinubu in the APC is a blessing. He’ll win the presidential election. Should we be looking elsewhere in Sokoto or Adamawa when we already have a dependable and capable individual on our team?

Additionally, the governor urged the people to back Mr. Niyi Adegbonmire, the party’s senatorial candidate in Ondo Central.Adegbonmire, according to him, possesses the skills and knowledge necessary to provide Ondo Central residents with superior representation.

Akeredolu coordinated equal campaigns for the three House of Representatives candidates in the senatorial district.

The candidates are Prince Derin Adesida, Hon. Tajudeeen Adefisoye, and Hon. Abiola Makinde, who will run for the Akure South/North Federal Constituency, Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, and Ondo West/East Federal Constituency, respectively.

He also fought for universal election.candidates for the party running for the State House of Assembly in the Central Senatorial District.

They represent Akure South Constituency 1 and are Komolafe Temitope, Stephen Abitogun, and Hon. Simeon Toluwani Borokini.

Some of the constituencies named were Princess Tosin Ogunlowo-Idanre, Ifedore, Ondo East, Oladiji Olamide, Ondo West, Ondo West 1, Ondo West 2, Ologede Kolawole, Akure North, and Otunba Ogunwumiju Moyinolorun.

